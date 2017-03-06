Greg Bird's swing is heating up Yanke...

Greg Bird's swing is heating up Yankees' Chris Carter debate 0:0

14 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

Asked to compare Greg Bird's sweet swing to another hitter, manager Joe Girardi rifled through his mind for a lefty Bird looked like. "I am sure there are plenty of people you can compare him too,'' Girardi said prior to a 13-1 loss to the Pirates Monday at LECOM Park.

