Greg Bird's cat is a descendant of Dr. Evil's
Greg Bird can assume the title, the proud owner of his very own Sphynx cat - a breed without hair, popularized by Mr. Bigglesworth in the "Austin Powers" movies. The Yankees first baseman's pet is called Mr. Delicious - Lish for short - and is descended from the feline Doctor Evil would menacingly stroke in the comedies.
