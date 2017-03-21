Greg Bird's cat is a descendant of Dr...

Greg Bird's cat is a descendant of Dr. Evil's

Greg Bird can assume the title, the proud owner of his very own Sphynx cat - a breed without hair, popularized by Mr. Bigglesworth in the "Austin Powers" movies. The Yankees first baseman's pet is called Mr. Delicious - Lish for short - and is descended from the feline Doctor Evil would menacingly stroke in the comedies.

