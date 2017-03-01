Greg Bird refuses to be weighed down by new competition, a return...

Competition aside, even a chosen one would not find it easy to be the Yankees' starting first baseman in 2017; like Didi Gregorius did in succeeding Derek Jeter two years ago, whoever wins the first base job will likely have some unfair extra scrutiny in succeeding the retired Mark Teixeira. Greg Bird may be the favorite to win that job thanks to his performance back in 205, but as Bird entered spring, the thought of having to succeed a Yankees icon wasn't even in his mindset.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YESNetwork.