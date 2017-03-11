Gleyber Torres belts first spring tra...

Gleyber Torres belts first spring training HR for Yankees

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

Gleyber Torres hit his first homer of the spring, taking a 3-2 pitch from ex-Yankee Justin Wilson off the plate and sending it into the seats in right at Steinbrenner Field in the sixth inning of the Yankees' 7-1 win over Detroit. "It's great to see and obviously plays in our ballpark," manager Joe Girardi said of Yankee Stadium's short right field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 1 hr Paul Yanks 335,504
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb 28 WorthPhartzs 2
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan '17 FrankPharts 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? Dec '16 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec '16 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
News Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... Oct '16 Denise Klotz-Hina 1
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,717 • Total comments across all topics: 279,500,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC