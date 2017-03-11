Gleyber Torres belts first spring training HR for Yankees
Gleyber Torres hit his first homer of the spring, taking a 3-2 pitch from ex-Yankee Justin Wilson off the plate and sending it into the seats in right at Steinbrenner Field in the sixth inning of the Yankees' 7-1 win over Detroit. "It's great to see and obviously plays in our ballpark," manager Joe Girardi said of Yankee Stadium's short right field.
