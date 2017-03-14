Gary Sanchez will crush the ball from anywhere in Yankees lineup
The Yankees didn't bring Brett Gardner or Jacoby Ellsbury to Charlotte Sports Park on Tuesday, so that gave Joe Girardi a reason to hit Gary Sanchez second in the lineup. And it's becoming obvious the catcher will hit wherever he is in the order.
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|15 hr
|Paul Yanks
|335,559
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb 28
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
