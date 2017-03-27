Fans avoid closed interstate to atten...

Fans avoid closed interstate to attend Braves' stadium debut

17 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Widespread warnings about the effect of the collapse of a section of an interstate in Atlanta convinced many fans to arrive early for the Braves' first game at SunTrust Park. Tim Knowles, who lives in Fairburn, an Atlanta suburb, said his drive to Friday night's exhibition against the New York Yankees took 30 to 40 minutes.

