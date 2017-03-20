Didi Gregorious shoulder injury leave...

Didi Gregorious shoulder injury leaves Yankees a little short

10 hrs ago

Shortstop Didi Gregorious, who has been away from the Yankees since early March playing for the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic, will be sidelined for a while with a sore throwing shoulder. For now, the Yankees are hopeful that Gregorius will be ready for their April 2 season opener after getting results from an MRI taken Sunday in Los Angeles, but they'll know more Tuesday when he gets examined by team doctors in Tampa.

