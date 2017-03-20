Didi Gregorious shoulder injury leaves Yankees a little short

Shortstop Didi Gregorious, who has been away from the Yankees since early March playing for the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic, will be sidelined for a while with a sore throwing shoulder. For now, the Yankees are hopeful that Gregorius will be ready for their April 2 season opener after getting results from an MRI taken Sunday in Los Angeles, but they'll know more Tuesday when he gets examined by team doctors in Tampa.

