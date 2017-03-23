Did Yankees' Luis Severino's best sho...

Did Yankees' Luis Severino's best showing come too late?

Read more: NJ.com

While Luis Severino said he felt like Friday's outing might have been the best he's felt all spring, it might already be too late for the 23-year-old to impress enough for a rotation spot. Severino was lights out in the Yankees ' 3-2 win over the Phillies at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

