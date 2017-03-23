Did Yankees' Luis Severino's best showing come too late?
While Luis Severino said he felt like Friday's outing might have been the best he's felt all spring, it might already be too late for the 23-year-old to impress enough for a rotation spot. Severino was lights out in the Yankees ' 3-2 win over the Phillies at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|7 hr
|jimi-yank
|335,639
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb 28
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
