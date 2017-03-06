Did Yankees give peek into future wit...

Did Yankees give peek into future with Gleyber Torres at second base?

Read more: NJ.com

With Torres playing his first game of the spring at second on Sunday in a win over the Pirates at George M. Steinbrenner Field, the Yankees may have given a peek into the near future. "I have been practicing for a couple of day now and felt good,'' said Torres, who also played the position through the whole Arizona Fall League, where he was named its MVP and won its batting title.

