Despite all those untouchables, the Yankees can still put forward a great package for Q.

The Yankees have popped up again in the Quintana sweepstakes. This time it's a little different, it's someone from the New York Media who is stirring this up and they've mentioned a handful of prospects the Yankees will not deal in a trade for Q. As much as I would love to get Gleyber Torres, who is going to be a stud in a couple years, I can see why the Yankees refuse to move him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Side Sox.