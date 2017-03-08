Clint Frazier abides by New York Yank...

Clint Frazier abides by New York Yankees grooming policy, trims infamous hair

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: YESNetwork

Around 7:15 a.m. on Friday, outfielder Clint Frazier had a barber come into the Yankees clubhouse and trim up his flowing red locks to better adhere to the team's grooming policy. "Just after thinking to myself and talking to a few people, I finally came to the agreement that it's time to look like everybody else around here," Frazier said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YESNetwork.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) Thu Reality Check 335,484
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb 28 WorthPhartzs 2
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan '17 FrankPharts 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? Dec '16 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec '16 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
News Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... Oct '16 Denise Klotz-Hina 1
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,514 • Total comments across all topics: 279,464,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC