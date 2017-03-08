Clint Frazier abides by New York Yankees grooming policy, trims infamous hair

Around 7:15 a.m. on Friday, outfielder Clint Frazier had a barber come into the Yankees clubhouse and trim up his flowing red locks to better adhere to the team's grooming policy. "Just after thinking to myself and talking to a few people, I finally came to the agreement that it's time to look like everybody else around here," Frazier said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YESNetwork.