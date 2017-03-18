Chapman trade afterthought is hitting way onto Yankees' radar
For someone who wasn't invited to the party, Billy McKinney certainly looks like he belongs in his first big league camp. Pulled from the minor league complex when Tyler Austin and Mason Williams suffered pre-camp injuries working out, McKinney has impressed the Yankees' brass with his bat and attitude.
