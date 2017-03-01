Chapman hits 100 mph on his 2nd pitch...

Chapman hits 100 mph on his 2nd pitch of spring training

12 hrs ago Read more: Pattaya Mail

In his first outing since Game 7 of last year's World Series, New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman hit 100 mph on the radar gun with his second pitch of spring training. The hard-throwing closer struck out Baltimore's Chris Dickerson and Trey Mancini, and induced a grounder by Logan Schafer during a perfect fourth inning that took 16 pitches Thursday night.

