Canada gives up two homers in third inning in 10-4 exhibition loss to Yankees

16 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Canada wrapped up its preparation for the World Baseball Classic with a 10-4 exhibition loss to the New York Yankees on Wednesday. Canada's Shane Dawson took the loss after allowing four earned runs in the third inning, including a two-run homer by Aaron Hicks and a solo shot by Gary Sanchez.

