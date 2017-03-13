Buchholz solid over 5-inning start vs. Yankees
Greg Bird hit his fourth home run of the spring and Michael Pineda struck out eight over five perfect innings as the Yankees earned a 3-1 win over the Phillies on Wednesday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Pineda was dominant as he completed his third spring start, retiring 15 straight batters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philadelphia Phillies.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|21 hr
|jimi-yank
|335,564
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb 28
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC