Buchholz solid over 5-inning start vs. Yankees

Greg Bird hit his fourth home run of the spring and Michael Pineda struck out eight over five perfect innings as the Yankees earned a 3-1 win over the Phillies on Wednesday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Pineda was dominant as he completed his third spring start, retiring 15 straight batters.

