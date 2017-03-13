Brian McCann on Gary Sanchez, Derek Jeter, wanting no part of being Yankees DH

Still bald on top but now hairy on his chinny, chin, chin, Brian McCann looked his old self walking through the Houston Astros after DHing for three at-bats against the Washington Nationals on Saturday. This is what the pudgy country boy from Georgia used to look like when he was catching for the Atlanta Braves and playing in the All-Star Game almost every year for close to a decade.

