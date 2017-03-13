Brian McCann on Gary Sanchez, Derek Jeter, wanting no part of being Yankees DH
Still bald on top but now hairy on his chinny, chin, chin, Brian McCann looked his old self walking through the Houston Astros after DHing for three at-bats against the Washington Nationals on Saturday. This is what the pudgy country boy from Georgia used to look like when he was catching for the Atlanta Braves and playing in the All-Star Game almost every year for close to a decade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|4 hr
|Paul Yanks
|335,607
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb 28
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC