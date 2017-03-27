BASEBALL 2017: New digs in Atlanta, eggs on hot dogs in KC
When Chris Archer throws the first pitch of the 2017 Major League Baseball season on Sunday, he'll unleash all sorts of possibilities. Can MVP Kris Bryant and the World Series champion Chicago Cubs repeat? Will home runs stay on the upswing? Heck, will Ryan Howard ever play again? A look at what's ahead, including new digs in Atlanta, fried eggs on hot dogs in Kansas City and a true throwback date in Florida: OPENING DAY: The fun starts this weekend with a trio of tilts, beginning when Archer and Tampa Bay host the Yankees.
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|Thu
|NYStateOfMind
|335,684
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
