Austin Romine dishes on the Yankees' ...

Austin Romine dishes on the Yankees' pitching staff

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: YESNetwork

There are still three catchers left in Yankees major-league camp, although there is almost certainly no competition being had; as it appears, Gary Sanchez is the undisputed starter, Austin Romine is locked into a backup role, and Kyle Higashioka is there to the end before heading to Triple-A. This would mark Romine's second consecutive season as the Yankees' reserve catcher, as he served in that role to Brian McCann and eventually Sanchez in 2016, and he's been with the organization since 2007, so he's seen quite a bit of many pitchers throughout the system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YESNetwork.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 34 min the don 335,664
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb 28 WorthPhartzs 2
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan '17 FrankPharts 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16) Dec '16 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec '16 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
News Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... Oct '16 Denise Klotz-Hina 1
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,693 • Total comments across all topics: 279,882,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC