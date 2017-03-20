Austin Romine dishes on the Yankees' pitching staff

There are still three catchers left in Yankees major-league camp, although there is almost certainly no competition being had; as it appears, Gary Sanchez is the undisputed starter, Austin Romine is locked into a backup role, and Kyle Higashioka is there to the end before heading to Triple-A. This would mark Romine's second consecutive season as the Yankees' reserve catcher, as he served in that role to Brian McCann and eventually Sanchez in 2016, and he's been with the organization since 2007, so he's seen quite a bit of many pitchers throughout the system.

