Aaron Judge safe? Right fielder homers in Yankees' spring loss | Rapid reaction

11 hrs ago

The Yankees aren't saying yet, but Judge has had a good spring and perhaps at least secured an Opening Day roster spot by hitting a long home run Tuesday night in a 6-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Judge is in a tight battle with veteran switch-hitter Aaron Hicks for the starting right field job ... and maybe to avoid being sent to Triple-A to get regular at-bats.

