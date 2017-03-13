A-Rod takes J-Lo out to the ballgame

A-Rod takes J-Lo out to the ballgame

16 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this Jan. 18, 2017 file photo, Jennifer Lopez arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater, in Los Angeles. Back at spring training with the New York Yankees as a guest instructor, Alex Rodriguez watched part of an exhibition game against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, March 18, 2017 in a suite with singer-actress Jennifer Lopez.

Seattle Post-Intelligencer

