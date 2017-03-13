A-Rod takes J-Lo out to the ballgame
In this Jan. 18, 2017 file photo, Jennifer Lopez arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater, in Los Angeles. Back at spring training with the New York Yankees as a guest instructor, Alex Rodriguez watched part of an exhibition game against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, March 18, 2017 in a suite with singer-actress Jennifer Lopez.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|2 hr
|Carlos
|335,600
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb 28
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC