Yu Darvish Would Look Nice at the Top of the Yankees Rotation

With Masahiro Tanaka 's contract opt-out looming after this season, the Yankees would be wise to think about signing upcoming free agent pitcher Yu Darvish . The narrative of the 2017 season, aside from all things Baby Bombers, will be the worry over Masahiro Tanaka enacting his opt-out clause come next fall - whenever it is that the Yankees season comes to an end.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yanks Go Yard.