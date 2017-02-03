Yu Darvish Would Look Nice at the Top of the Yankees Rotation
With Masahiro Tanaka 's contract opt-out looming after this season, the Yankees would be wise to think about signing upcoming free agent pitcher Yu Darvish . The narrative of the 2017 season, aside from all things Baby Bombers, will be the worry over Masahiro Tanaka enacting his opt-out clause come next fall - whenever it is that the Yankees season comes to an end.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yanks Go Yard.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|11 hr
|Paul Yanks
|335,164
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan 23
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
|Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo...
|Oct '16
|Spike
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC