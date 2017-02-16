Yankees' Tyler Clippard on how Dellin Betances should handle arbitration hearing negativity
Yankees reliever Tyler Clippard has advice for bullpen 'mate Dellin Betances , who is scheduled to go to arbitration Friday to determine his 2017 salary. "I've been through the arbitration process," Clippard told NJ Advance Media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|12 hr
|Paul Yanks
|335,426
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan 23
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
|Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo...
|Oct '16
|Spike
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC