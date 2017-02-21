Yankees' Tyler Clippard: MLB rule changes will be slippery slope
Baseball's pace-of-play debate suddenly has grown more contentious, with commissioner Rob Manfred threatening to enforce changes unilaterally after the Players Association balked at the proposals for 2017. "If enough players are against the ruling, we would be more inclined to just ignore it,'' Clippard said on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|6 hr
|Paul Yanks
|335,475
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
|Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo...
|Oct '16
|Spike
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC