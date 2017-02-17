Yankees prospect gets lucky break aft...

Yankees prospect gets lucky break after Tyler Austin's injury

11 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

The Yankees called outfield prospect Billy McKinney up to major league camp Sunday, two days after Tyler Austin learned he'd miss the next six weeks with a broken foot. Rebuilding value: The 24th overall pick in 2013 by the A's, McKinney's star has dimmed.

