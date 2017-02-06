Yankees News: Betances Arbitration He...

Yankees News: Betances Arbitration Hearing February 17

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Yanks Go Yard

The Yankees and Dellin Betances will meet across the table at an arbitration hearing scheduled for February 17. There will be no winners when the panel announces its decision. The Yankees need Dellin Betances as much as he needs them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yanks Go Yard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 15 min Paul Yanks 335,177
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan 23 FrankPharts 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? Dec '16 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec '16 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
News Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... Oct '16 Denise Klotz-Hina 1
News Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo... Oct '16 Spike 4
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,385 • Total comments across all topics: 278,613,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC