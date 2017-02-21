Yankees' Matt Holliday hits BP homer off scoreboard
If you're rattling off the 2017 Yankees' sluggers, you can start with catching phenom Gary Sanchez, who amazingly hit 20 homers in 53 games as a rookie last season. You have new first baseman Chris Carter, a 6-foot-4, 245 pounder who mashed 41 homers for the Milwaukee Brewers a year ago to tie for the National League lead.
