Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka goes 2 hitless innings in spring debut - Tue, 28 Feb 2017 PST

Tanaka struck out two over two hitless innings during his initial exhibition start Tuesday in the Yankees' split-squad 9-5 win over the Detroit Tigers. Kinsler reached on an infield error but was erased when Omar Infante hit into a double play.

