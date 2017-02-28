Yankees: Luis Severino Doing Himself ...

Yankees: Luis Severino Doing Himself a Disservice Going to WBC

In the midst of competing for one of the final two starting rotation spots, Luis Severino will soon leave the Yankees to pitch for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. When your country comes calling, asking you to represent them in a tournament that pits the best baseball players from the world against one another, it's hard to say no.

