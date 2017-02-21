Yankees: Is 2017 CC Sabathia's Last S...

Yankees: Is 2017 CC Sabathia's Last Season in Pinstripes?

16 hrs ago Read more: Yanks Go Yard

Will the Yankees re-sign the again left-hander when his contract is up, or let him go? The Yankees paid big bucks, $202 million to be exact, to keep CC Sabathia in New York for the past nine years. Despite his 36-year-old body, he has remained a reliable arm in the Yankees rotation.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 4 hr Bring Back Arod 335,468
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan 23 FrankPharts 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? Dec '16 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec '16 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
News Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... Oct '16 Denise Klotz-Hina 1
News Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo... Oct '16 Spike 4
See all New York Yankees Discussions

