Yankees in Sarasota for tilt with Orioles The New York Yankees are...

The Yankees are headed south to Sarasota this afternoon for a 1:05 p.m. date with the Orioles, which can be seen on MLB Network. Chad Green will be on the mound for the Yankees today, looking to keep pace with the other four candidates in the battle for the final two rotation slots.

