Yankees' Gleyber Torres (praised by J...

Yankees' Gleyber Torres (praised by Joe Girardi), Jorge Mateo rake in BP

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Torres has a lot of pop of his size and showed it Sunday when hitting a few opposite-field homers to right field during batting practice at Yankees spring training. Gleyber Torres uses the field extremely well, has opposite-field power, and for a young hitter to have that type of discipline and approach is pretty impressive, Yankees manager Joe Girardi said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 5 hr Paul Yanks 335,461
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan 23 FrankPharts 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? Dec '16 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec '16 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
News Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... Oct '16 Denise Klotz-Hina 1
News Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo... Oct '16 Spike 4
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,248 • Total comments across all topics: 279,026,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC