Yankees' Gleyber Torres (praised by Joe Girardi), Jorge Mateo rake in BP
Torres has a lot of pop of his size and showed it Sunday when hitting a few opposite-field homers to right field during batting practice at Yankees spring training. Gleyber Torres uses the field extremely well, has opposite-field power, and for a young hitter to have that type of discipline and approach is pretty impressive, Yankees manager Joe Girardi said.
