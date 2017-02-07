Yankees' Gary Sanchez decides to skip World Baseball Classic
After originally planning to play for his native Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic, the rising star said Tuesday that he has decided to back out of next month's event and instead remain with the Yankees for spring training. Expectations are high for Sanchez, who last season belted 20 home runs in just 53 games after being called up in August.
