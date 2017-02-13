Yankees extend non-roster invites to ...

Yankees extend non-roster invites to RHP J.R. Graham and LHP James Reeves

3 hrs ago

Less than 24 hours before pitchers and catchers were scheduled to report, the New York Yankees added two hurlers to their list of non-roster invitees, inviting RHP J.R. Graham and LHP James Reeves to major-league camp. The Yankees have added RHP J.R. Graham LHP James Reeves to their list of non-roster invitees and now have 65 players scheduled to report.

Chicago, IL

