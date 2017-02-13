Yankees extend non-roster invites to RHP J.R. Graham and LHP James Reeves
Less than 24 hours before pitchers and catchers were scheduled to report, the New York Yankees added two hurlers to their list of non-roster invitees, inviting RHP J.R. Graham and LHP James Reeves to major-league camp. The Yankees have added RHP J.R. Graham LHP James Reeves to their list of non-roster invitees and now have 65 players scheduled to report.
