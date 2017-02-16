Yankees excuse Dellin Betances from spring workouts, source says
The Yankees have excused reliever Dellin Betances from showing up to spring training until his 2017 salary dispute with the team ends, a source told NJ Advance Media on Tuesday. The source requested anonymity because it wasn't authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|4 hr
|Paul Yanks
|335,428
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan 23
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
|Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo...
|Oct '16
|Spike
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC