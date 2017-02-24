Yankees Ellsbury and Sanchez: Bronx's New One-Two Punch
Stop. Stop trying to trade Yankees center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury ; it's not going to happen. Not only is Ellsbury under contract until 2020, but believe it or not he's the only leadoff man the Yankees have.
