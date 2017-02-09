Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez presente...

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez presented with a Thurman Munson Award

The 37th Annual Thurman Munson Awards, which remember the late, great Yankees captain and catcher, were presented on February 7 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York City, and current Yankees backstop Gary Sanchez was the recipient of the main award named after Munson himself. Diana Munson, Thurman's widow, attended her 37th consecutive benefit, having been involved since its inception; daughter Kelly, son Michael, and granddaughter Madison Evans were the other Munson family members also present, and Sanchez turned towards them to speak as he accepted his award.

