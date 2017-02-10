Yankees' Aroldis Chapman on stealing ...

Yankees' Aroldis Chapman on stealing closer job from pal Dellin Betances

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

When Aroldis Chapman and the Yankees were getting serious in contract talks last December, the fireballing Cuban closer didn't make an attempt to get Dellin Betances' blessing on returning. They're buddies, and while Chapman rooted hard for Betances to succeed as Yankees closer late last season, business is business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 10 min jimi-yank 335,324
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan 23 FrankPharts 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? Dec '16 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec '16 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
News Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... Oct '16 Denise Klotz-Hina 1
News Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo... Oct '16 Spike 4
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,868 • Total comments across all topics: 278,814,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC