Why Yankees' Clint Frazier's breakfas...

Why Yankees' Clint Frazier's breakfast with Matt Holliday meant so much

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Outfield prospect Clint Frazier was one of the last Yankees in the Steinbrenner Field cafeteria for Thursday morning breakfast when new designated hitter Matt Holliday walked in and pulled up a seat. This was a chance for one of baseball's most respected clubhouse leaders to sprinkle some of baseball knowledge on a younger phenom who is supposed to be the Yankees' next great thing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 2 hr jimi-yank 335,483
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan '17 FrankPharts 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? Dec '16 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec '16 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
News Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... Oct '16 Denise Klotz-Hina 1
News Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo... Oct '16 Spike 4
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,418 • Total comments across all topics: 279,119,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC