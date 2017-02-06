Why Gary Sanchez will be the New York Yankees MVP in 2017
Since being called up to the major leagues last year the only thing Sanchez, 24, has done is produce. In a total of 53 games, Sanchez had a .299 batting average, hit 20 home runs, and drove in 42 runs.
