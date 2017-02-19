Why best and boldest Yankees lineup isn't one Girardi will pick
Joe Girardi plans to look at a lot of lineups in spring training games and feels he cannot settle on a standard order until "we see how right field and first base pan out." That process grew more serious Sunday with the Yankees' full squad taking the field for the first time.
