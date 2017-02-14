What a difference a year makes: Sabathia Yankees' No. 2 starter
CC Sabathia, who will throw off a mound Wednesday for the first time since Sept. 29, said he is fully confident his right knee will be up to the task following arthroscopic surgery in October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
