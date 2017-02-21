Video: Gulfport Admirals to retire Jonathan Holder's number
Of all the players to pass through the Gulfport baseball program over the years, only one of them has ever made it to the show. This weekend that former Admiral will receive the ultimate tribute from his alma mater.
