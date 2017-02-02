Top 10 Fantasy Baseball Catchers - 2017 Season Preview

Sep 27, 2016; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez hits a two-run home run during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports Over the course of the next few weeks, I will be taking an in-depth look at Fantasy Baseball for the 2017 season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fantasy CPR.