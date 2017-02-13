The Yankees will open spring training with some camp competitions...
Spring Training officially begins for the New York Yankees on Tuesday, when pitchers and catchers report to camp and manager Joe Girardi speaks to the media for the first time. Fans know that over the next six-plus weeks, the big battle in camp is the five man competition for the final two rotation spots, and two other smaller competitions will take place for what general manager Brian Cashman has called "wide open" spots at first base and right field.
