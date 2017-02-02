The tie between President Trump's Supreme Court nominee and Yankees GM Brian Cashman

Until this week, Brian Cashman was undoubtedly the most prominent member of the Georgetown Preparatory School's Class of 1985. A four-sport athlete who attended Prep his junior and senior years after his family moved from Kentucky, Cashman went on to become the general manager of the New York Yankees, helping lead the franchise to five World Series titles in the 1990s and 2000s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.