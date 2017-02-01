The pressure is on for Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez
In just 53 games, he belted 20 home runs - 13 of them greater than 400 feet. He threw out several runners from his knees, and nearly blasted an errant intentional walk pitch out of the park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|2 min
|jimi-yank
|335,118
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan 23
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
|Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo...
|Oct '16
|Spike
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC