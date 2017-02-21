Tanaka prepares for Tuesday start wit...

Tanaka prepares for Tuesday start with simulated game

17 hrs ago

New York Yankees scheduled opening-day starter Masahiro Tanaka threw 74 pitches off a bullpen mound and during a simulated game Thursday in preparation for his first spring training appearance next week. The Japanese right-hander threw 30 pitches over two innings against Chase Headley, Brett Gardner and Chris Carter in the simulated game.

