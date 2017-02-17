Swisher arrives as guest instructor, ...

Swisher arrives as guest instructor, A-Rod on deck

Read more: White Lake Beacon

Swisher worked with outfielders Monday during his first day, which came three days after announcing his retirement as a player. "I never have to worry about an 0 for 4 again," Swisher said with a smile.

