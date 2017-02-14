Stroman, McHugh, Odorizzi win; Wacha, Anderson, Walker lose
Toronto's Marcus Stroman, Houston's Collin McHugh and Tampa Bay's Jake Odorizzi have won their salary arbitration cases, and St. Louis' Michael Wacha, Milwaukee's Chase Anderson and Arizona's Taijuan Walker have lost. Teams and players have split 12 decisions this winter.
