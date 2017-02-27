Seoul cycle: Gregorius ready for long WBC flights
" Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius is getting ready for some long flight to play in the World Baseball Classic. Gregorius is part of the Netherlands team that opens against South Korea in Seoul on March 7 and could advance to the second round in Tokyo, which starts March 12. "A lot of electrolytes," Gregorius said with a smile Monday.
